Morocco's FM Holds Talks With Kenyan Fmr. PM Odinga, AU Commission Chairmanship Candidate

Rabat — Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held discussions, on Monday in Rabat, with Raila Amolo Odinga, former Kenyan Prime Minister and candidate vying for African Union's Commission Chairmanship.

The talks highlighted the current challenges facing the African continent and ways to enhance the African Union (AU) to better align it with Africa's evolving needs and capitalize on its opportunities, and emphasized the need to strengthen the AU's role as a "strong voice representing the aspirations of African peoples on the global stage."

Speaking to the press, Minister Bourita praised Odinga's vision for revitalizing the AU, emphasizing its alignment with the strategic priorities advocated by His Majesty King Mohammed VI as outlined in His various speeches. "Odinga's proposals resonate with Morocco's vision for an Africa focused on development, stability, and seizing opportunities to advance the continent," Bourita stated.

Odinga, in turn, described his visit as part of an African tour aimed at bolstering regional cooperation, and "advancing the ideals of the AU's founding fathers for a united and prosperous continent."

He further stressed the importance of prioritizing regional trade, infrastructure, and energy as critical pillars for the continent's growth, pointing out that "intra-African trade remains low compared to other regions like Europe, underscoring the urgent need to enhance infrastructure," Odinga noted.

The Former Kenyan Prime Minister also lauded Morocco's achievements in infrastructure and renewable energy, citing the kingdom's high-speed rail network and advancements in clean energy as examples for other African nations. "Africa's renewable energy potential offers a tremendous opportunity to enhance living standards, create jobs for our youth, and deepen connectivity among nations," he remarked.

Addressing the growing climate crisis, Odinga warned of its devastating effects on the continent, from severe droughts to widespread flooding. "Climate change presents a serious challenge for Africa. It is imperative that we unify our voices and resources to combat these threats," he said.

Odinga reaffirmed his commitment to address these issues transparently and collaboratively if elected Chairperson of the AU Commission, pledging to work toward "a unified vision for Africa's future."