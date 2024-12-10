Morocco Follows Developments in Syria, Hopes for Achieving Syrian People's Aspirations for Stability - FM

Rabat — Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita said on Monday in Rabat that "the Kingdom of Morocco is closely following the rapid and important developments in Syria", and hopes for achieving Syrian people's aspirations for stability and development.

At a joint press briefing with former Kenyan Prime Minister and candidate for Chairman of the African Union Commission Raila Amolo Odinga, Bourita reiterated Morocco's clear and constant position with regard to this country, in accordance with the High Guidelines of HM King Mohammed VI, in favor of "preserving the territorial integrity, national sovereignty and unity of the Syrian people".

The Minister also expressed Morocco's wish for these developments to bring lasting stability to Syria, meet the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people and pave the way for a better future.

Bourita also recalled the closure of the Moroccan embassy in Syria in 2012, as well as the request made to Damascus to close its diplomatic representation in Rabat.

He concluded that Morocco, which stands by Syria, is calling for its sovereignty to be preserved and for the country to be protected from any interference in its internal affairs, noting that the Kingdom always works in favor of Syria's interests, its stability and unity, and of any solution that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people.