Sudan: Finance Minister Leads Sudan Delegation to African Financial Summit

Sablanca — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim headed the Sudanese delegation participating in the African Financial Summit (AFIS-2024), which is hosted by the city of Casablanca on December 9-10. The Sudanese delegation includes the Undersecretary of Economic Planning Dr. Mohamed Bashar and the Sudanese Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco Mawada Omar Haj Al-Toum.

The opening session was addressed by the Minister of Economy and Finance of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco Nadia Fattah, who highlighted the financial opportunities available in the African continent.

This edition, organized under the slogan "It is time for African Financial Powers", which is being held for the first time in Morocco, brings together private sector leaders and government representatives to discuss strategies that allow African finance to become an engine for development, economic growth and resilience.

This year's summit will focus on key priorities to drive necessary transformations, such as creating banking products and finding capital market solutions to channel local resources towards productive investments and facilitating the interoperability of payment systems.

The summit will also explore ways to provide financial products to the informal workforce, which represents 83% of the African economy, by leveraging the digitization of insurance and banking services, and building an African stock market to address market fragmentation and stimulate intra-African investment, thus creating a truly integrated financial system.

The summit, founded by the Jeune Afrique Media Group in 2021 and co-organized by the International Finance Corporation, will address, through more than 30 high-level panels and roundtables, the structural reforms needed to strengthen the sector's resilience and remove obstacles to financing the continent's economies in times of regional and international turmoil.