Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Urged to Show Loyalty to the President

Zanu-PF chairman for Mashonaland East province, Cde Daniel Garwe, has called on party members to demonstrate loyalty to President Mnangagwa, respect leadership and avoid sowing divisions within the party.

Cde Garwe made this appeal during a Zanu PF inter-district meeting held in Goromonzi over the weekend, which was convened to provide feedback on resolutions adopted at the recent conference in Bulawayo.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF members and supporters, Cde Garwe emphasised the importance of supporting President Mnangagwa in nation-building efforts.

"Let's support President Mnangagwa in building this nation. As a province, we must visibly back the President and all ongoing development programmes," he said.

Cde Garwe highlighted several projects in the province, including the construction of Kunzvi Dam and road upgrades, urging members to focus on development rather than non-existent internal conflicts.

He stressed the need for the province to lead by example in respecting the Presidium and warned against tolerating those who seek to undermine the party.

Cde Garwe also called for respect towards the two vice presidents and other leaders within the revolutionary party. He dismissed claims of impending general elections.

"There are some who are spreading false information that there are general elections coming soon.

"This is untrue. The President's term is five years, and we had elections last year. There will be no elections soon," Cde Garwe said.

He urged party members to refrain from spreading divisive information and to support the President in his vision for the country.

Cde Garwe reiterated that the resolution for President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond 2028 was adopted at the Bulawayo conference without opposition.

In his capacity as the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde Garwe also addressed the issue of illegal land sales.

"Do not take or sell land that is not yours. We must respect the law. Those found on the wrong side will be arrested. As a party, we must not be seen engaging in illegal land transactions," he said.