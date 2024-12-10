Zimbabwe: Manyuchi Ordered to Pay U.S.$18 000 for Adultery

Former boxing champion Charles Manyuchi has been ordered by the Masvingo High Court to pay US$18 000 in damages for adultery after he impregnated a married woman who was one of his fitness students.

Justice Sunsley Zisengwe issued the ruling against Manyuchi (35), who operates a fitness centre at a prominent hotel in Masvingo, after he failed to respond to summons filed by Tapiwa Munyaka, the husband of the woman involved, Chengeto Viola Munyaka (nee Domingo).

The relationship resulted in a pregnancy which was terminated.

In a default judgment, Justice Zisengwe ordered Manyuchi to pay damages to Munyaka, who was represented by Mr Charles Ndlovu of Ndlovu and Hwacha Legal Practitioners.

Munyaka had initially sought US$30 000 for loss of consortium, love, affection and companionship, along with an additional US$20 000 for contumelia.

However, Justice Zisengwe reduced the amounts to US$8 000 and US$10 000, respectively.

Manyuchi was also ordered to cover the costs of the suit and interest at the prescribed rate from the date of summons until full payment is made.

In his suit, Munyaka explained that he had customarily married his wife in 2015 and paid lobola, with their marriage being solemnised in 2019.

The couple has two minor children together.

In 2021, both Munyaka and his wife began training at Manyuchi's fitness centre to improve their physical fitness.

During this time, Manyuchi selected Munyaka's wife to participate in promotional activities for his sponsors.

He also invited her to join a team celebrating his victory in a boxing match in Kariba and to various holiday resorts, claiming her promotional skills were beneficial.

Munyaka said he did not suspect any wrongdoing, believing his wife was simply good at advertising.

However, the situation changed dramatically when he discovered explicit love messages between her and Manyuchi on her phone, along with photographs of them together at Lake Kariba. His wife eventually admitted to the affair.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Following this revelation, Munyaka wrote a letter of demand to Manyuchi, which went unanswered. In the letter, he said his wife's relationship with Manyuchi had severely affected his self-esteem and caused him emotional distress.

He also highlighted concerns about potential exposure to HIV due to unprotected sex, as well as the risk of being responsible for a child who may not be his.