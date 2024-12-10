Nigeria: Over 10,000 Nigerian Irregular Migrants Returned, Reintegrated - VP Shettima

More than 10,000 Nigerian irregular migrants have so far been returned and reintegrated into the country by the Federal government.

Nigeria's Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, disclosed this while declaring open the 2024 National Migration Dialogue in Abuja on Monday.

"In 2024, we have already returned and reintegrated no fewer than 10,000 Nigerians who have been detained for immigration offenses in African and European countries," he said.

According to the Vice President, irregular migration remained a serious challenge for the government, adding that: "These figures highlight the vulnerability that comes with migration and emphasizing it for coordinated efforts to address these challenges while harnessing migrations potential for economic growth".

Shettima said the federal government is resolute in addressing migration challenges.

"Earlier this year at the United Nations General Assembly, Mr President stressed Nigeria's commitment to the Global Compact concept, orderly and regular migration a vital framework to ensure that migration benefits all while protecting the rights of migrants.

"Our government's response has been multifaceted, involved in several agencies and robust partnerships. This includes the ongoing review of the national migration policy to align with global best practices.

"Additionally, the Nigerian Immigration Service has demonstrated commitment to innovation in border management, adopting modern technologies and policies to streamline processes and enhance efficiency," he said.

The Vice President however noted that despite it's challenges, migration has been beneficial to the country, saying: "In 2022 alone, Nigerians in diaspora accounted for $21.9 billion in remittances, representing 64% of all remittances in West Africa."

On his part, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, said Nigeria's diaspora community is making significant contributions to the development of their host countries while also remaining deeply connected to their heritage and homeland.

"In the United States, Nigerian-Americans have distinguished themselves through exceptional achievements. Their median income is reportedly higher than the national average and surpasses that of several other ethnic groups.

"Furthermore, 29% of Nigerian-Americans hold graduate degrees, a remarkable statistic compared to the 11% recorded for the overall U.S. population.

"These accomplishments underscore the importance of education and resilience within the Nigerian diaspora," he said.

To leverage these contributions for national development, Ahmed said the government had adopted and continues to refine key migration-related policies.