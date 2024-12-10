Kenya: UK Slaps Pattni, Family With Sanctions for Money Laundering

9 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The United Kingdom has announced sanctions against Kenyan businessman Kamlesh Pattni for money laundering through gold exports from Southern Africa.

Sanctions have also been imposed on Pattni's wife and brother-in-law for their involvement in Russian money laundering activities via the United Arab Emirates.

A statement from the UK government noted that the sanctions aim to disrupt and deter the illicit gold trade by freezing the assets of Pattni and his associates, who were implicated in the Goldenberg corruption scandal in the 1990s.

The UK government emphasized that illicit gold trade undermines legitimate markets, fueling corruption, eroding the rule of law, and entrenching human rights abuses such as child labor.

Additionally, the UK stated that Russia uses the illicit gold trade to launder money and evade sanctions, thereby supporting President Vladimir Putin's war efforts.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.