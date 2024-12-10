Angola: Governor Calls for Greater Unity Between Military Bodies Over New Political Division

9 December 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The governor of Bié province Celeste Adolfo on Monday called for greater unity between local military bodies in order to improve public security in the face of the new Political-Administrative Division (DPA), which comes into force in January 2025.

As a result of this division, Bié gained ten new municipalities, bringing the total to 19.

The governor made the statements at the opening of the first workshop on public security in the province, which aimed to assess crime levels in the district, having urged the military bodies to work together to guarantee the safety of citizens, offering free movement of people and goods, judging by the investments, both by the state and the private sector to be implemented in each of these localities.

The governor also called for the creation of new strategies to expand public security.

Gabriel Francisco Diogo, local delegate of the Ministry of Interior, assured the readiness of the troops to guarantee the security and rights of citizens, emphasizing that the police generally have no enemies to face, but have a population to defend.

The delegate added that despite the record of some crimes that have shaken the population's sense of security, the forces of law and order in the province remain firm in thwarting offences.

The crime indicators in Bié for the third quarter point to a figure of 823 offences, seven more than in the previous period, which resulted in 562 arrests.

As for the prison environment, it's still not the best, due to overcrowding in the two prisons, where there are 810 prisoners in Cuito (plus 70) and 280 in Capolo (plus 17). LB/PLB /AMP

