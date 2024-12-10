Angola: Illegal Immigrants Trafficking Network Dismantled in Northern Zaire

Mbanza Kongo — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) in northern Zaire province has said it dismantled in the border commune of Luvo, Mbanza Kongo municipality, a group of nationals who were involved in trafficking of illegal immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, Sérgio Afonso, the network made up of three individuals was facilitating the illegal entry into the country of citizens from the neighboring DRC in exchange for money.

The spokesperson added that the alleged traffickers were arrested at around 3am at the Luvo border, while trying to facilitate the illegal entry of 22 DRC citizens in an irregular migratory situation aboard three three-wheel motorbikes.

Afonso said the accused charged 400 US dollars for each person to be transported to the Mbanza Kongo city and then to the country's capital, Luanda.

During the operation, various goods and articles were seized from the detainees, including 260 US dollars, 166,000 kwanzas, nine DRC electoral cards, an identity card, five mobile phones, a personal ID card, a Visa card and two three-wheel motorbikes.

Many Angolans have been arrested every week by the National Police in Zaire province for promoting and aiding illegal immigration from the Luvo border crossing, which is 60 kilometres north of the city of Mbanza Kongo. JL /AMP