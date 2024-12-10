Ghana's Election Sign That APC's Rule Will End in 2027 - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Ghanaians over the December 7 presidential election which returned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power, saying that it is a sign that the Ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria will be defeated in 2027.

Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party in a statement on Monday, said the victory of the opposition NDC in Ghana was a "clear demonstration of the triumph of the power of the people over misrule and oppressive policies of government as now being witnessed in Nigeria under the APC."

"The verdict of the people of Ghana in this presidential election is a signal to the APC that its days in office are numbered as the power of the people in Nigeria, just like in Ghana, will surely prevail, end APC's oppressive rule and return Nigeria to the path of good governance, security, political stability and economic prosperity on the platform of the PDP in 2027," the statement added.

The PDP accused the APC of wrecking "our collective patrimony, opened our country to terrorists resulting in the killing of over 65,000 Nigerians; destroyed the creative abilities of our youths; plunged our Naira from about N197 under the PDP to nearly N2,000 to the Dollar with over 34% inflation rate; crippled our productive sectors leading to over 40% unemployment rate.

"Mortgaged the future of our country through borrowing, foisted repressive policies including the rise in the cost of petrol from N97 per liter under the PDP to over N1,000 today and subjected Nigerians to misery where millions of families can no longer afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life."

The PDP therefore called on all institutions of government especially the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to note "the yearning of Nigerians and ensure that all processes are put in place to guarantee that only the Will of the people prevail in elections.

"INEC must note that Nigerians are not ready to accept a repeat of the massive manipulation and perversion of the electoral process as witnessed in the 2019 and 2023 Presidential elections in our country.

"The PDP charges Nigerians to remain firm and steadfast in their resolve to end the rule of the APC and re-establish good governance on the platform of the PDP come 2027."