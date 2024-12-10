Ethiopian, Kenyan Military Officials Discus Ways to Enhance Collaboration

Addis Ababa — A Kenyan military delegation led by Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces, General Charles Kahariri discussed with Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula in Addis Ababa.

On the occasion, Field Marshal Birhanu said Ethiopia and Kenya are enjoying a long time ties interlinked with bilateral developments. .

The two countries have agreed to continue their cooperation in military sector, he added.

Field Marshal Birhanu also revealed that Kenya and Ethiopia are finalizing preparations to sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at intensifying their alliances in the fight against Al-Shabaab, enhance cooperation in other areas of peace and security.

Chief of the Kenya Defense Forces, General Charles Kahariri for his part thanked Field Marshal Birhanu for the invitation to visit Ethiopia and highlighted the importance of Ethiopia and Kenya to ensuring peace and security in the region.

Hence, the two countries have agreed to further bolster their long standing military cooperation, he pointed out.

The delegation was briefed about Ethiopia's defense institutions including the country's active participation in peacekeeping missions, military cooperation and the current situation of region.

The Kenyan military delegation is expected to visit Ethiopia's various military institutions.