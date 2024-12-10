Ethiopia Renews Commitment to Contribute Fair Share in Building Safer, Sustainable Global Aviation Industry

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Transport and Logistics Minister, Alemu Sime, at the 80th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organization, underscored that his country is deeply committed to working closely with various stakeholders to build sustainable global air transport.

The 80th anniversary of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) was marked by stakeholders in Addis Ababa today.

Speaking at the occasion, Transport and Logistics Minister, Alemu Sime emphasized ICAO's pivotal role in shaping global aviation standards, noting that the achievements made over the years are a testament to its integral role in the regulation and development of international civil aviation activities.

Ethiopia became a founding member of ICAO in 1944, signing the ICAO Convention and establishing the Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) in the same year, he recalled, adding that this partnership has fostered a robust aviation sector, vital for the country's economic growth.

The ECAA has made significant contributions to intra-African air travel, promoting economic collaboration on the continent. "By fostering a more competitive and connected aviation sector, we can unlock new opportunities for growth, create jobs, and strengthen the African economy," Alemu stated.

The theme of this anniversary celebration, "Safe Skies, Sustainable Future: Together for the Next 80 Years," underscores the importance of safety in the aviation industry.

The minister expressed gratitude to ICAO for its unwavering dedication over the decades, which has profoundly impacted the aviation sector and global connectivity.

"Ethiopia is deeply committed to working closely with ICAO and other member states to promote safe and efficient air transport," he stressed.

The minister further elaborated: "We believe that international cooperation and collaboration are key to overcoming the challenges we face. By adhering to ICAO's standards and recommended practices, we can ensure that the aviation continues to be a force for good -driving economic growth and fostering global connections."

ICAO's Eastern and Southern Africa (ESAF) Regional Director General, Lucy Mbugua, praised the efforts of ICAO, stating that ICAO's standards have significantly enhanced safety, security, and environmental sustainability in global aviation.

The efforts have connected people, cultures, and economies, contributing to global peace and prosperity, she added.

She added "Let us reaffirm our African regional commitment to working together to build a safer, more efficient and sustainable aviation industry for the benefit of all. As ICAO, we are proud of the leading role Ethiopia continues to play in African Aviation."

ECAA Director General, Getachew Mengiste, on his part reflected on the past achievements and future aspirations of Ethiopia's aviation sector.

"ECAA has been a key enabler for the success of Ethiopian Airlines, one of the continent's connected and largest Pan-African carriers. It is also contributing to the growth of the national economy... a vibrant aviation ecosystem that positioned Ethiopia at the heart of African skies."