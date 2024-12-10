Egypt Jails Journalist Sayed Saber After Recent Social Media Posts

Washington, D.C. — The Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Egyptian authorities to immediately release journalist Sayed Saber, who was arrested on November 26 and ordered by the Supreme State Security Prosecution the following day to serve 15 days in detention pending investigation.

"The arrest of journalist Sayed Saber is the latest example of Egypt's crackdown on journalists and press freedom," said Yeganeh Rezaian, CPJ's interim MENA program coordinator. "CPJ has documented the arrests of six other journalists and writers since the beginning of this year, underscoring the urgency of addressing this alarming trend. This demonstrates yet again the lengths the Egyptian government will go to stifle reporting and commentary it disagrees with. Egypt must release Saber without charges, free the other six journalists, and end its intensified campaign against the press."

Saber's arrest is believed to be linked to recent social media posts criticizing military rule in Egypt. He is an established Egyptian journalist and writer with contributions to various media outlets and several published books. Known for his sharp critiques of the current political regime in Egypt, Saber often uses a sarcastic tone to deliver his commentary.

On September 9, CPJ and 34 other human rights and press freedom organizations, issued a joint statement condemning the recent arrests and enforced disappearances of four Egyptian journalists -- Ashraf Omar, Khaled Mamdouh, Ramadan Gouida, and Yasser Abu Al-Ela -- and called for their unconditional release. On October 23, CPJ documented the arrests of economic commentator Abdel Khaleq Farouk and journalist Ahmed Bayoumi. All six journalists remain in detention.

CPJ's email to the Egyptian Ministry of Interior requesting comment on Saber's arrests did not receive an immediate response