South Africa: Illegal Miners Demand For More Food, Fuel Supplies - South African News Briefs - December 10, 2024

Illegal Miners Demand For More Food, Fuel Supplies

A man emerging from the abandoned mines in Stilfontein carried a letter from the illegal miners still trapped underground, reports IOL. The letter listed several requests, including mayonnaise, washing powder, tomato sauce, beef, Koo canned beans, soap, and deodorants. It explained that their supply of relish was depleted, prompting their request for meat and canned fish. The miners also said they ran out of rice and paraffin and asked for more provisions. While food supplies were being delivered to the miners at Buffelsfontein goldmine, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the police had violated a court order permitting community members, volunteers, and charities to provide the miners with essentials like food and water.

Westbury Residents Urge Action on Four-Year Water Crisis

Residents from Westbury, Coronationville, Melville, and nearby areas in Johannesburg have called on the newly elected Johannesburg council speaker to urgently address the water crisis in their communities, reports SABC News. The plea arose during a public meeting hosted by speaker Nobuhle Mthembu to discuss the persistent water cuts. Residents said that they have endured daytime water outages for the past four years, severely affecting their daily lives.

Gauteng Reopens School Applications for Unplaced Learners

The Gauteng Department of Education has announced that it will reopen its online school admissions process from Wednesday to January 30, reports SABC News. The department revealed that over 19,000 learners have not yet been placed in schools due to incomplete applications, while more than 325,000 have already been successfully admitted for the 2025 academic year. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona encouraged parents to check for available schools when the system reopens on December 11. Mabona said that only schools with available space will be listed and urged parents to take advantage of the reopened system, especially those who missed earlier deadlines or are new to Gauteng.

