South Africa: More Than 5,300 Actions Executed During Operation Safer Festive Season Shanela

Office of the Provincial Commissioner North West

POTCHEFSTROOM - Operation Shanela that forms part of the Safer Festive Season Operations, was conducted between Monday, 2 December 2024 to Sunday, 8 December 2024. The actions executed during the operations resulted in the apprehension of 1 299 suspects in the Province of which 617 were arrested by Detectives during suspect raiding operations.

Police, supported by other law enforcement agencies, executed a total of 5 399 actions that included amongst others the inspection of 56 licensed liquor premises, 77 second hand dealers, compliance inspections of Firearms Institutions (non-official and official institutions), 745 inspections at hospitality and retail shops, 84 informal businesses to ensure labour law compliance as well as farms and mines.

In the Province, a further 292 premises, 1 677 persons and 702 vehicles were searched and ten roadblocks were held. The following arrests were among those effected by Detectives: 17 for murder, 46 for rape and 236 for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Other arrests effected included four for Illegal possession of firearm, five for Illegal possession of ammunition and two for possession of a dangerous weapon.

11 for dealing in drugs, 17 for illegal dealing in liquor, 152 for possession of drugs, seven for burglary at business premises, 17 for burglary at residential premises, 38 for malicious damage to property, 46 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 39 for being Illegal Immigrants and 87 for illicit mining.

The following items were confiscated: a variety of drugs, tobacco products, 10kg of copper cables, 121 rounds of ammunition, three firearms, one rifle and three vehicles

In Lichtenburg on Tuesday, 3 December 2023, the police and Health Inspectors from Department of Health visited businesses in town and Boikhutso Township respectively and confiscated numerous expired goods. (see attached photos).

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, congratulated the police officers working together with other law enforcement agencies including Traffic and Home Affairs to ensure that suspects are brought to book as part of asserting the authority of the state.