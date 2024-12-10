Nigeria: Burna Boy - Speed Darlington Charged for Defamation As Lawyer Laments Prolonged Detention

Speed Darlington was arrested on 27 November during a performance in Owerri, Imo State, marking his second detention in two months.

His legal counsel, Deji Adeyanju, claimed that Burna Boy was behind his arrest and detention.

Providing an update on Monday, the rapper's lawyer, Stanley Alieke of Law Capitol, issued a statement confirming that his client is now being formally charged in court.

"Akpi was not arraigned last week because the judges were at a conference, and by next week, the courts will shut down for the festive season until late January. This is why litigation is treated as a last resort after exhausting other options, including Alternative Dispute Resolution.

"For those seeking updates on the matter, it is before the Federal High Court, Abuja (Court 13). Since it is now a matter of public record, you can visit the court registry to obtain updates directly." the rapper's lawyer stated.

Entitled to bail

Mr Alieke also expressed frustration over Darlington's continued detention for over a week.

He stressed that Darlington is entitled to bail under Nigerian law, as defamation is no longer a criminal offence in Nigeria. He noted that civil action, not police intervention, should resolve such cases.

"Defamation or not, which is the substantive issue; our client is entitled to bail as statutorily provided in Section 35(4) of the Nigerian Constitution and Section 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

"It is also important to point out that defamation has been decriminalised under Nigerian law, and any person who feels defamed has the right to seek redress by way of damages in a civil action. The police or any other law enforcement agency, therefore, has no jurisdiction or justification to intervene in such matters," he said.

The lawyer added that public opinions supporting Darlington or Burna Boy are irrelevant as only the court can decide at this level.

"The matter has now been formally charged to court; as his legal counsel, my opinions on whether he defamed Burna Boy or whether the police acted ultra vires no longer hold weight. Similarly, the opinions of the public, whether driven by emotions, biases, or support for any party, are irrelevant. The case is now sub judice, i.e., it is under judicial consideration, and only the court has the authority to adjudicate and decide who is right or wrong in this instance," Mr Alieke noted.

Crisis prevention

While Speed Darlington earlier received support for 'Freedom of Speech,' many also criticised his lawyers for not cautioning the rapper about his public statements, which could be deemed 'defamatory.'

Addressing these claims, Mr Alieke strongly refuted accusations that his team had failed to provide adequate legal advice.

The lawyer argued that his firm takes proactive steps in crisis prevention, advising clients, including high-profile personalities like Darlington, to avoid legal risks by managing social media content.

He said, "My colleagues and I have faced unfounded accusations of failing our professional responsibilities by not correctly advising our client, Akpi (Speed Darlington). Such claims are baseless. I consistently prioritise the interests of my clients. My team and I actively monitor and review their social media content, promptly advising them to take down posts with legal risks. This same diligence is applied to Speed Darlington.

"I firmly believe in crisis prevention over crisis management. A good lawyer does not wait for an opportunity to litigate. Instead, proactive measures must be taken to prevent disputes. Knowing the inefficiencies of the judicial system, we advise our clients to avoid trouble."

Background

This legal battle dates back to October 2024, when Speed Darlington was first arrested for allegedly cyberstalking Burna Boy. The dispute escalated after Darlington mocked Burna Boy's association with American rapper Diddy, whose legal troubles with the FBI made headlines.

Darlington's social media posts, which included a diss track titled Baby Oil, appeared to have mocked and provoked the Grammy award-winning singer. The track, which was widely circulated, included accusations of intimidation and manipulation, and it reached the top 100 on Spotify Nigeria.

Despite his initial release on bail in October after an emotional public plea by his mom, the rapper's social media activities reignited tensions.

In a video retrieved by this newspaper, Speed Darlington demanded a public apology from Burna Boy's mother and N12 million in compensation, stating that only then would he cease his public criticisms.

The ongoing legal proceedings now rest in the hands of the Federal High Court in Abuja, with updates available through the court registry.