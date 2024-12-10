Somalia's Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Meets With IOM Head to Discuss Bolstering Collaboration

9 December 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Hamza Aden Xaadoow, held an important meeting with the Head of the IOM (International Organization for Migration) in Somalia, Mr. Manuel Marques Pereira.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday discussed irregular migration and its impacts.

Discussions focused on finding sustainable solutions to address the challenges of human trafficking and minimizing the humanitarian suffering caused by migration, as well as the Ministry's commitment to ensuring safe migration pathways.

The meeting also examined how to align the efforts of IOM with Somalia's National Development Plan, which is a five-year strategy aimed at advancing the country's progress in key areas. Mr. Hamza Haadow emphasized that the Ministry plays a leading role in fostering cooperation and advancing Somalia's development goals, highlighting its role in supporting efforts to build a prosperous nation.

Mr. Marques Pereira commended the Ministry's proactive approach and stressed the need for international partners to focus on Somalia's development opportunities.

He reiterated IOM's support for Somalia's National Development Plan and expressed readiness to collaborate on initiatives that promote sustainable development.

