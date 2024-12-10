Uganda: How Kayunga-Based Kaynela Farm Is Championing Food-Based and Agro-Tourism

Kayunga District on Friday witnessed a unique convergence of culinary enthusiasts, agro-tourism advocates, and culture lovers during the second edition of the Kaynela Food Carnival, a three-day food and leisure event hosted at the sprawling 214-acre Kaynela Farm in Bwamulamila village.

The event celebrated Uganda's rich cultural heritage, organic farming, and the burgeoning role of food-based tourism in promoting sustainable development and community empowerment.

The brainchild of Peace Serunjogi, co-founder of Kaynela Farm Ltd, the carnival is not just about food--it's a unifying platform for families and communities.

"By enjoying traditional foods and sharing our heritage, we build bridges of unity and pride. Uganda's cuisine is unique, and this farm showcases that diversity," Serunjogi said.

Food as a Bridge to Culture

At Kaynela, visitors are treated to organic delicacies sourced from the farm, which prides itself on chemical-free produce. From luscious fruits picked directly from the orchard to traditional delicacies like Firinda, a Tooro sauce, and Luwombo, a Buganda specialty, the event showcases the richness of Uganda's culinary heritage.

Fruits and vegetables, once cultivated on a smaller scale, now flourish alongside these additions. The integration of different farming systems fosters a harmonious environment where every component works in synergy to support the others.

After exploring the farm, visitors embark on a culinary journey featuring authentic dishes from different regions of Uganda. Regions like Acholi, Karamoja, Busoga, Buganda, Kigezi, Bunyoro, and Ankole each present dishes prepared using original traditional methods.

Particularly noteworthy are the Kinyarwanda dishes, which add a unique touch to the experience, transforming it into a cultural odyssey. Various preparation methods are employed, placing significant emphasis on staple foods and other regional specialties.

Among the delightful beverages, the traditional banana drink, Omubisi, flows alongside freshly prepared fruit juices crafted from the farm's produce.

The farm now features a diverse array of livestock, including rare bird species, horses, camels, and donkeys, enhancing the visitor experience with unique animal interactions.

At Kaynela Farm, the focus is on sustainable and organic farming practices, employing natural methods for both crop cultivation and animal rearing. Techniques like crop rotation and companion planting are used to maintain soil fertility and minimize reliance on chemical pesticides and fertilisers.

Agro-Tourism and Sustainability

Kaynela Farm exemplifies agro-tourism by integrating farming with tourism. The farm not only grows organic food but also empowers local communities by teaching sustainable farming techniques and providing markets for their produce.

"We have partnered with the surrounding communities to support women and young people, promoting creative uses of resources such as making furniture from recycled materials," Serunjogi said.

Food-Based Tourism: Uganda's Untapped Gold

Lilly Ajarova, CEO of the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), speaking during her visit to the farm, emphasised the role of culinary tourism in promoting Uganda as a diverse travel destination.

"Uganda is not just about wildlife; our rich culinary traditions are a significant aspect of our tourism offering. With over 50 ethnic groups, Uganda's cuisine reflects its cultural abundance, making food-based tourism a viable tool for economic growth and cultural preservation," she said.

Ajarova also announced the inclusion of culinary tourism in the newly revised national tourism policy, marking a shift in government priorities to support initiatives like the Kaynela Food Carnival.

The UTB is actively promoting Uganda's food culture through documentation and marketing strategies. Ajarova urged content creators, chefs, and historians to collaborate in documenting traditional dishes across the country.

"We need comprehensive research and documentation to preserve and promote our culinary heritage. We need to create awareness to attract both domestic and international tourists," Ajarova said.

Beyond food, Kaynela Farm features traditional games, cultural performances, and educational sessions on organic farming. Visitors, including families and young couples, enjoy a vibrant atmosphere that blends leisure with learning.

Kaynela Farm stands as a testament to the potential of food-based tourism to create meaningful connections, drive economic empowerment, and position Uganda as a must-visit culinary destination.

As Uganda continues to diversify its tourism offerings, projects like Kaynela Farm are paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future in tourism, one delicious plate at a time.