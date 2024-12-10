East Africa: MPs Alobo, Wokorach Shine At EA Parliamentary Games

Soroti City Woman MP Joan Alobo reaffirmed her title as East Africa's fastest female legislator by clinching gold in the 100-meter race at the East African Parliamentary Games in Mombasa, Kenya.

Ms Alobo completed the race in 15 seconds, outpacing competitors from across the region and solidifying her reputation as a trailblazer both on and off the track.

Speaking after her victory, Alobo expressed her gratitude and underscored the significance of the games in fostering unity among East African nations.

"This win is for Uganda and every woman proving we can excel in all arenas. I am proud to represent my country and inspire others to pursue greatness," she remarked.

The excitement continued with Uganda's Hon. Julius Achon emerging victorious in the challenging 150-meter race. Renowned for his endurance and skill, Achon demonstrated why he remains a formidable force in long-distance running.

Meanwhile, Hon. Ssekitoleko, MP for Bamunakika County in Luweero, claimed the title in the 1500-meter race for the men's parliamentary staff category.

His win further showcased Uganda's dominance in both short- and long-distance events.

The East African Parliamentary Games, an annual event celebrating regional cooperation through sports, saw Uganda delivering stellar performances across various disciplines.

With events such as the 400-meter race and the 4x100-meter relay still ahead, Uganda's delegation is poised for more success.

Led by exceptional athletes like Joan Alobo and Wokorach Simon Peter, Uganda continues to shine, inspiring a new generation of leaders to embrace the values of teamwork, fitness, and excellence.