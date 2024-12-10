Zimbabwe: Police Identify 5 Crash Victims of Interafrica Bus and Haulage Truck Accident

9 December 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

POLICE have identified five of seven people who died in a road traffic accident involving an Inter Africa bus and a haulage truck along the Harare-Bulawayo highway Sunday morning.

In a statement Monday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said so far five of the deceased had been positively identified by their next of kin.

"The ZRP releases the names of five of the seven victims, who were positively identified by their next of kin as listed; Mutanga Brian, a male adult of Bocha, Marange; Madubeko Manyise (54) a male adult of 4th Street, Bulawayo; Ncube Sinqobile (43) a female of Xanti village, Esigodini; Muchemwa Matienga (62) a male adult of Lasper Road, Harrisvale, Bulawayo and Mafukidze Edmen Collin (39) of Overspill, Epworth," said Nyathi.

The bus rammed into the rear of a stationary Freightliner haulage truck at the 330-kilometre peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road around 03:30 am.

"Seven people died on the spot while 22 others were injured when an Inter Africa bus with 43 passengers on board rammed onto the back of a stationary Freightliner truck with no passengers on board.

"Of the 22 victims who were injured, six were treated and discharged while 16 others are admitted at Gweru Provincial Hospital," added Nyathi.

Bodies of the deceased victims were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary.

