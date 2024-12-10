Uganda: Health Experts Call On MPs to Rebrand Unequipped Ambulances

Health experts have urged Members of Parliament to repurpose unequipped ambulances into funeral service vans, citing their inadequacy for medical emergencies.

The call was made during a Twaweza-organized engagement aimed at addressing Uganda's emergency medical services (EMS) deficit, which has left nearly half the country without proper ambulance coverage.

Dr. John Baptist Waniaye, Commissioner of the Department of Emergency Medical Services at the Ministry of Health, emphasised the importance of proper ambulance usage.

"An ambulance is a lifesaving tool, not a hearse. For transporting deceased individuals, any vehicle can suffice," he stated.

"The so-called 'Type A ambulances' procured by MPs are not equipped for medical emergencies and should be clearly labeled as funeral service vans to avoid public confusion."

Uganda currently has only 54% ambulance coverage, with 278 Type D ambulances in operation across the country. While progress has been made since the Cabinet approved the Emergency Medical Services Policy in 2021, significant gaps remain.

Dr. Waniaye highlighted the strides taken to improve EMS, noting, "We have established national ambulance systems, trained over 500 first responders, and set up call and dispatch centers in Naguru and Masaka.

Plans are underway to build additional centers in Lira, Mbale, Arua, and Mbarara to achieve 75% emergency response coverage."

Despite these efforts, the financial allocation remains insufficient. Emergency Medical Services funding has grown from Shs 536 million in 2021 to Shs 11.3 billion for the 2024/25 financial year.

However, an additional Shs 83 million is needed to address operational and wage gaps, as well as to bridge ambulance service deficits.

According to Sam Opio, MP for Kole North and Vice Chairperson of Parliament's Health Committee, the lack of ambulances in 46% of constituencies has compelled MPs and private players to fill the gap.

However, he stressed the need for sensitisation. "MPs mean well, but they need guidance on purchasing the right type of ambulances. We must also increase the EMS budget to ensure better access," he said.

Currently, only 15% of Ugandans can access emergency medical services, and a Twaweza report revealed that only 20% of citizens are aware of ambulance services in their areas. Many associate these services with their MPs rather than the government.

Twaweza's Program Director, Mari Nanyanzi, called for systematic reforms. "The government must establish and equip regional call and dispatch centers and operationalise the EMS short code (912) to ensure efficiency and awareness," she urged.

She also recommended that the Ministry of Health issue clear guidelines to Parliament on ambulance procurement and management, create an inventory of all ambulances, and ensure they are inspected and certified.

The Ministry of Health has been tasked with enforcing ambulance standards to ensure stakeholders purchase and manage vehicles that meet the World Health Organization (WHO) norms.

"Establishing these standards is crucial for building public confidence in emergency services," Dr. Waniaye noted.

As Uganda pushes toward improving EMS, health experts stress that the government must prioritise budget allocation and oversight.

Converting unequipped ambulances into funeral vans is a temporary solution, but achieving nationwide ambulance coverage and proper EMS utilisation requires a collective and well-funded effort.