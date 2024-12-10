Uganda: 28% of Girls Under 18 Pregnant, Mothers, Say Advocates

Activists have raised concerns over alarming teenage pregnancy and sexual abuse crisis, with 28% of girls under 18 either pregnant or already mothers, ranking the country among the worst-affected in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This pressing issue took center stage during an intergenerational prayer day organised by The Remnant Generation in Kampala, as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Annabelle Nakabiri, founder and executive director of The Remnant Generation, described the situation as underreported and neglected.

"Many cases go unreported, meaning the real numbers are far higher. Teenage pregnancy and sexual abuse remain politicised issues, with girls still lacking access to medical care, education, and justice," Nakabiri said.

The event brought together over 170 survivors, their children, and families, alongside faith-based organisations, to advocate for change.

Over the past nine years, The Remnant Generation has supported more than 7,000 girls in districts like Kampala, Mukono, and Bududa.

Nakabiri pointed to deep-rooted factors like cultural practices, environmental disasters, and systemic barriers to education as drivers of the crisis.

Eastern Uganda, particularly regions such as Busoga and Bududa, has been heavily affected due to traditions like imbalu (male circumcision rites) and the aftermath of landslides.

The organization takes a holistic approach, providing rescue services, trauma counseling, vocational training, and family reconciliation.

"Our faith-based approach is key to transformation. Programs don't change people; God does," Nakabiri said, reflecting on her personal healing journey from childhood abuse.

Despite challenges, Nakabiri celebrated success stories, with some survivors resuming school, securing jobs, and even joining The Remnant Generation as staff members.

Others have become community advocates and foster parents, serving as role models in their regions.

Elizabeth Kalemera, Executive Director of AntiHill Foundation Uganda, emphasised the need for transformative and collective action to address the escalating crisis.

"We are here to inspire, empower, and create awareness about gender-based violence while encouraging school re-entry and skill acquisition for girls affected by teenage pregnancy and child marriage," Kalemera said.

Kalemera highlighted the broader societal impact of the crisis, including high school dropout rates and limited economic opportunities, urging families and communities to play an active role.

"Many of these issues start within families. We need to empower parents to raise children intentionally and address the gaps in parenting," she said.

She also underscored the importance of involving adolescents in decision-making processes.

"While stakeholders are taking action, it's vital that young people, both boys and girls, are actively involved to ensure sustainable change," Kalemera added.

Kalemera called for greater collaboration among organisations.

"There is power in numbers. As four organisations working together, we believe collective action can change the narrative not only in specific districts but across the country," she said.

She urged duty bearers to prioritise long-term solutions, including national strategies under the Ministries of Gender, Education, and Health.

Although regions like Eastern and Central Uganda show varying degrees of impact, Kalemera noted that the issue is a nationwide crisis requiring immediate and unified efforts.

"We must address root causes such as inadequate parenting and limited access to resources that perpetuate cycles of poverty and vulnerability. Until we do so, the change we want to see as a nation will remain out of reach," she said.