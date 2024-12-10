Uganda: Bebe Cool to Drop New Single 'Circumference' This Friday

Speaking at a press conference at Next Media Park, Naguru, the artist revealed that the track will be available on all major streaming platforms this Friday, December 13, 2024.

Music icon Bebe Cool has announced the release of Circumference, the first single from his upcoming album Break The Chains.

Produced by Nigerian Afrobeats star PhilKeyz, known for hits like Lie and Cough, the single promises a fresh blend of Afrobeats and Ugandan influences aimed at showcasing local talent on a global scale.

"If anyone is out there asking, 'Why now?!' Let me make this very clear--I've got nothing to prove. Not politically. Not culturally. Not financially. And certainly not musically," said the evergreen musician.

"I'm doing this purely because I love it. I have challenged myself to push boundaries with a new sound and professionalism that sets the bar where it should be," Bebe Cool added.

Addressing recent criticisms of Ugandan music, he added, "This is an exciting time for the Ugandan music industry because I'm here to set a new standard--the standard--of what it means to be an African music legend."

Known for his innovation, Bebe Cool previously explored genres like soft rock and ska on his Go Mama album. Circumference marks a continuation of his experimental legacy while setting the stage for the Break The Chains album.

Fans can stream the song on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Boomplay starting Friday, with a QR code for pre-saves available on Bebe Cool's social media.