Zimbabwe: Chamisa Denies Involvement in CCC Corrupt Land Deals, Tells Harare Commission of Inquiry to Also Summon Mnangagwa

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has demanded President Emmerson Mnangagwa's appearance before the Commission of Inquiry, following claims that his name has been linked to corruption in the land regularisation process.

On Monday, Chamisa appeared before the Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating the operations of Harare City Council since 2017.

The Commission led by retired Justice Cheda, summoned Chamisa after CCC councillor Blessing Duma implicated him, claiming that Chamisa had directed the City to regularise settlements.

Chamisa denied the allegations asserting that he had not been involved in giving the directive to the Councillors when questioned by evidence leader Thabani Mpofu.

"Well, I did hear. It is not true in the sense that first of all when I listen there are two names that have been dropped in terms of their leadership roles, President Mnangagwa and President Chamisa and I hope that the Commission is also going to tell him to come," said Chamisa.

He also added that during his tenure as CCC leader never interfered in council operations.

"I can tell you as a man of God that is not true. I do not address caucuses. I would never address a few people like a few councillors that have been mentioned.

"If I were to address I would address maybe the entire of the people. But what is clear is that whatever he was saying he can justify before the Commission. I am sure the Commission within the realm of due diligence were to adduce evidence from him where I said that voice or written or whatever," said Chamisa.

Regularisation of settlements in Harare has been linked to the rise of illegal settlements with councillors having been identified as being at the forefront of regularising settlements in Harare.

Land barons have been accused of working in cahoots with councillors to allocate land corruptly and formalise the settlements.

Chamisa said he has always been worried about the demolitions of houses as it is against the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What I am aware of is that people's houses were being destroyed and I had difficulties appreciating and understanding why a whole council would destroy people's houses when they in the first instance had allowed people to construct those houses.

"So the whole destruction process is what I had issues with because I am a justice person. I believe in the rule of law. I believe in the protection of property rights and individuals. Naturally, I would have any problems with any kind of dispossession where people's houses were destroyed," said Chamisa.