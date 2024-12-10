Uganda: Museveni to Commission Teryet High Altitude Training Centre in Kapchorwa

The modern facility marks a major milestone in Uganda's sports development and highlights the government's commitment to nurturing athletic talent.

The National High Altitude Training Centre in Teryet, Kapchorwa, will officially be commissioned by President Museveni this Wednesday.

Phase I of the project, now completed, includes several world-class features such as an athletic track, an artificial turf field, a jogging track, a hostel block, an external kitchen and dining hall, and a range of modern sports equipment.

Located in a high-altitude environment, the facility offers an ideal setting for athletes to reach peak performance.

The unveiling of the Teryet facility is part of Uganda's broader efforts to enhance sports infrastructure ahead of co-hosting the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027.

The government is constructing new stadiums and upgrading existing training grounds to meet international standards, ensuring long-term benefits for Uganda's sports sector.

Progress on other sports infrastructure projects includes:

Mandela National Stadium and Training Ground: 98% complete

Teso College Aloet (Semi-Olympic Swimming Pool): 85% complete

FUFA Kadiba Training Ground: 45% complete

Kyambogo University Training Ground: 43% complete

Hoima City Stadium & Training Ground: 18% complete

These facilities are expected to play a vital role during the AFCON tournament while leaving a lasting legacy for sports development in Uganda.

The National High Altitude Training Centre is expected to become a hub for athletic excellence, positioning Uganda as a destination for high-performance sports training and boosting the country's global reputation in athletics.