Africa: AU Genocide Prevention Envoy Commends Rwanda's Post-Genocide Transformation

The African Union Special Envoy on the Prevention of Genocide and Other Mass Atrocities, Adama Dieng, has commended Rwanda for its extraordinary transformation from the devastation of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi into a peaceful and thriving nation.

Speaking at the International Conference on Genocide Prevention on December 9 at the Kigali Serena Hotel, Dieng emphasized the critical need to combat hate speech, promote tolerance, and address the root causes of conflicts.

The conference, commemorating the 76th anniversary of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, brought together over 150 participants, including philanthropists, academics, international leaders, and genocide experts.

It provided a platform to reflect on global commitments to prevent genocide, particularly in light of Rwanda's ongoing recovery and resilience.

Rwanda's model of healing and reconciliation

Dieng praised Rwanda's remarkable progress in reconciliation and healing, attributing it to strong leadership and community-driven efforts.

"The people of Rwanda have demonstrated to the world that healing, reconciliation, and forgiveness are possible even after enduring the darkest of tragedies," he said, adding that Rwandan leaders, who have championed peace, tolerance, and understanding, deserve our highest commendation.

Rwanda's post-genocide journey, following the loss of over one million lives, has been marked by significant strides in rebuilding its political, social, and economic structures.

Dieng highlighted the nation's commitment to the principle of "never again," stressing the importance of remembering victims while working tirelessly to prevent future atrocities.

Addressing hate speech and global challenges

Dieng expressed deep concern over the global rise in hate speech, calling it a precursor to violence and genocide.

"Prevention strategies must prioritize addressing hate speech, which often serves as an indicator and trigger for violence and atrocity crimes," he noted.

Drawing parallels with the role of Radio Mille Collines during the 1994 genocide and contemporary hate speech targeting the Congolese Tutsi community in DR Congo, Dieng stressed that intolerance undermines shared values and lays the foundation for violence.

"Hate speech attacks tolerance, inclusion, and diversity. Combating it is essential to safeguarding dignity and respect for all," he said, urging global efforts to counter xenophobia, racism, and negative ethnicity.

Jean-Damascène Bizimana, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement, reflected on the events leading to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, highlighting failures despite the existence of the 1948 Convention on Genocide Prevention.

He also lauded efforts to raise awareness about genocide and urged collective action to prevent it.

"More than 150 countries signed the agreement to prevent genocide. Effective prevention requires monitoring all forms of hate speech and actions targeting specific groups," said Bizimana.

He pointed to recent efforts, such as UNESCO's 2023 recognition of four Rwandan genocide memorials as World Heritage Sites and the inauguration of a genocide memorial plaque in Latvia by President Paul Kagame and Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, as important milestones in memorialization and global awareness.

Strengthening international and regional responses

Dieng criticised international and regional institutions for failing to prevent atrocities, citing examples like the inaction of the UN Security Council in crises such as Sudan.

He called for stronger implementation of principles such as the African Union's "non-indifference" policy outlined in Article 4H of its Constitutive Act.

"Sovereignty comes with the responsibility to protect," he said, urging timely interventions, international solidarity, and the strengthening of state institutions to uphold the rule of law and human dignity.