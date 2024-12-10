Nigeria: GBV - I Told My Daughters to Retaliate If Their Husbands Slap Them - Emir Sanusi

Kano — ...Says 45% cases before Kano Shariah courts are domestic violence, wife beating

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, yesterday, said he told his daughters to make sure they retaliate when they were slapped by their husbands.

The monarch made this known at the National Dialogue Conference on Gender-Based Violence, GBV, prevention from an Islamic perspective themed: 'Islamic teachings and community collaboration for ending Gender-Based Violence' organised by the Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue, CICID, Bayero University Kano, BUK, in collaboration with the Development Research and Projects Centre, dRPC, with support from Ford Foundation.

He said 45 per cent of cases across nine Shari'a Courts of Kano in five years were related to wife beating and domestic violence.

According to him, "You can take that verse and say that as a husband, I've been given this permission to beat my wife light. And nobody will deny that, nobody will say it is haram if you comply with all the rules. But if you live in a society in which those rules are never applied, nobody who is angry remembers to look for a chewing stick or a handkerchief.

"They just slap these women and punch them and kick them and beat them. I just wrote a doctorate thesis on family law, and I did research on nine courts, nine Shari'a courts in Kano. About 51 percent of the cases over a five-year period had to do with maintenance. While 26 percent had to do with harm. And out of those, 45 percent were cases of wife beating, domestic violence, and when we go to the content analysis, not one case of wife beating was light beating.

"We had women whose limbs were broken. We had women whose teeth were knocked out. We had women who were victims of constant beating with sticks. We had women where the husband and his other wives beat one of the wives. We've had cases of Khadis having to send her sons to trial for criminal assault because of the nature of the beating against their wives. This is the common beating that happens.

"Beating your wife or beating your daughter or beating a woman is prohibited. It is a crime. Let's not even talk about handkerchief or chewing stick. It is just haram. It is prohibited. Allah says, all haram must be removed. And beating, gender-based violence is harm. And it must be removed.

"It just does not make sense. Now I said it before, and I know I've been attacked for it, and I'll continue saying it. When my daughters are getting married, I say to them, if your husband slaps you, and you come home and tell me my husband slapped me, without slapping him back first, I will slap you myself because I did not send my daughter to marry somebody so he can slap her. If you do not like her, send her back to me. But don't beat her.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"And we must teach our daughters not to take it. And also teach our sons that it is not allowed. It is not acceptable. It cannot happen. We have to bring up our children to understand that violence against the body of another human being, whether it's your brother, or your sister, or your son, or your daughter, or your wife, that violence against persons violates the basic dignity of a human being," Sanusi II stated.