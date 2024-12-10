Tanzania to Benefit From Kenya's Renewable Energy Via New Transmission Line

10 December 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenya has completed a 400-kilovolt transmission line with Tanzania, paving the way for renewable energy exports and regional energy integration.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi announced the milestone, highlighting that the line will also allow Tanzania to access clean energy from Ethiopia via Kenya's infrastructure.

"Kenya has finalized the construction of the transmission line, enabling Tanzania to harness renewable energy from Kenya and Ethiopia," said Wandayi during the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) Regional Trade Conference 2024.

Kenya's renewable energy capacity, one of the highest in the region, includes geothermal (841.1 MW), hydroelectric (810.4 MW), wind (425.5 MW), and solar (210.3 MW).

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reports that renewable energy accounts for 79.56% of Kenya's total installed capacity of 2,776.3 MW as of December 2023.

The EAPP conference, attended by over 300 delegates, focused on strategies for energy integration, bringing together energy ministers, regulators, and development partners from across Africa.

