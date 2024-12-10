Morocco: Moroccan Lower House Speaker Received By President of Slovenia

Ljubljana — The President of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, received on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Ljubljana the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi Alami, who is on an official visit to Slovenia.

On this occasion, Ms. Pirc Musar expressed her appreciation of the level of development achieved by Morocco and asked Mr. Talbi Alami to convey her esteem to His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the Sovereign's efforts.

The Slovene president took the opportunity to underline the importance her country attaches to strengthening cooperative relations with Morocco as an important partner in the North African region and expressed her wish to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

She stressed that cooperation between Slovenia and Morocco is based on mutual respect, noting that the two countries have a number of sectors open to closer cooperation, including air transport and clean energy.

For his part, Mr. Talbi Alami conveyed to the Slovene Head of State the greetings of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His appreciation of the level of relations between the two countries, which share many values and defend the principles of peace and tolerance and the settlement of disputes by peaceful means and negotiation.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives was accompanied by Morocco's ambassador to Slovenia, Azzeddine Farhane.