Sudan: TSC Vice-President Meets Finnish Martti Ahtisaari Peace Institute's Delegation

10 December 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Portsudan — Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander Malik Aggar, met in his office on Monday with a delegation from the Martti Ahtisaari Institute, one of the arms of the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs for development cooperation.

The meeting discussed the role that the institute can play in advancing the efforts made to achieve peace in Sudan.

The meeting touched on the pressures exerted by some countries on Sudan using the weapon of humanitarian aid and spreading lies about the existence of famine in Sudan.

TSC Vice President stressed that the Sudanese government does not prefer the option of war, but the rebel forces led the Sudanese army and people to this option because they decided, with the help of foreign mercenaries, to occupy Sudan and settle non-Sudanese people in it with international and regional support.

His Excellency pointed out the major challenge that may face the Institute's efforts to end the war in Sudan, which is how to convince the United Arab Emirates (UAE) not to support the rebellion, especially since the fighting now is not between the Sudanese army and the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, but between the Sudanese army and foreign mercenaries fighting in the ranks of the militia for spoils.

The Institute delegation confirmed their desire to provide technical support to the government and their full readiness to provide technical support on specific issues determined by the Sudanese government.

