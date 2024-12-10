Tunisia: President Kais Saied Focuses On Completing Health Projects, Calls for Incentivising Health Workers

9 December 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Monday at Carthage Palace with Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani to discuss the completion of projects related to a number of health facilities.

According to a statement, the President stressed the need to complete projects related to a number of hospital facilities, especially those that are nearing completion and have stalled despite the availability of funds, such as the health facilities in the municipalities of Sbeitla, Jelma, Nefta and Bouhajla.

The issue of specialised telemedicine clinics was also raised, which will allow the provision of necessary health services to patients, especially in areas where such services are not available.

They also discussed the need for a new legal system that would provide incentives for doctors, paramedics and workers, especially as many Tunisian talents abroad have expressed their willingness to return to the country out of a sense of national responsibility at this stage in Tunisia's history.

