Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Speakers of ARP and CNRD, Promulgates Finance Bill 2025

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Monday evening at Carthage Palace with Speaker of the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP), Brahim Bouderbala, and Speaker of the National Council of Regions and Districts (CNRD), Imed Derbali.

At the start of the meeting, the President of the Republic thanked the speakers of the two chambers and, through them, the members of both legislative bodies for their efforts to adopt the draft finance law for 2025 within the time limits set by the Constitution and in accordance with the decree governing relations between the ARP and the CNRD.

The Head of State noted that this was the first time that the draft finance law had been approved by both chambers since the creation of the National Council of Regions and Districts.

The President of the Republic explained that he had decided to promulgate the Finance Law within the time limits set by the Constitution, pointing out that some provisions of this law are subject to debate and could be reviewed later if necessary, according to a statement by the Presidency.

The meeting was an opportunity to stress the harmony between the legislative and executive functions in order to ensure the proper functioning of the State and to face all challenges.

The ARP and the CNRD held a plenary session on Monday afternoon, after the meetings of the joint committee of the two chambers to discuss the controversial articles of the draft finance law for 2025, to announce the completion of the work related to the discussion of the law.