Nigeria: Assetium Capital Unveils Kiddies' Commodity for Young Investors

Assetium Capital Management Limited (ACML), a leading licensed commodities broker-dealer, has introduced the Assetium Kiddies Commodity Portfolio, an innovative investment product designed to empower and educate young investors.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Director Kunle Awoluyi highlighted the portfolio's emphasis on fostering financial literacy from an early age.

He described it as a long-term, low-risk investment solution enabling parents and guardians to build wealth for their children while teaching foundational financial skills.

He said: "This product aligns with diverse financial goals and ethical standards, making it perfect for parents who want to instill saving and investing habits in their children. The Kiddies Portfolio offers manageable contributions over time, helping secure a solid financial future for education, a home, or other long-term aspirations.

Awoluyi stressed that by emphasizing growth-oriented and low-risk investments; the portfolio provides young investors with a solid foundation to build future financial independence,"

The Chief Operating Officer, Ayoola Gbadegesin, emphasized Assetium's commitment to redefining investments through tailored solutions and innovative strategies.

He stressed the importance of alternative investments in creating diversified portfolios that protects against inflation and maximize returns.

"The benefits as well include Access to ACML Kids membership Club which consists of training, arcades, fun times, coaching and so much more. Other benefits, Competitive Returns on investment, Inflation Protection, among others.

"Parents and guardians who choose the Kiddies Commodity Portfolio are not just investing money; they are investing in their children's financial literacy and future security. With this product, Assetium reinforces its mission to empower clients with innovative solutions that lead to wealth creation and financial independence."