Nigeria: Migration - Shettima Hails Nigeria's Contributions to Global Economy

Vice President Kashim Shettima has hailed the invaluable contributions of Nigerian immigrants to the global economy, saying Nigeria accounts for the highest of all diaspora remittances in West Africa.

Apart from diaspora remittances, he said Nigerian migrants have become global ambassadors who excel in technology, medicine, sports, creative arts, and other human endeavours.

Shettima spoke yesterday, during the 10th Annual National Migration Dialogue with the theme, "Beyond Borders: Celebrating Migrants' Legacy, Protecting Their Rights," at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

According to him, "Migration is not just a crossover from one geography to another. It is a critical driver of global and national development. In 2022 alone, Nigeria accounted for $21.9 billion in diaspora remittances, representing 64 percent of all remittances in West Africa. This is a testament to the invaluable economic contributions of Nigerian migrants.

"Beyond financial remittances, our migrants have become global ambassadors, excelling in fields such as technology, medicine, sports, and the creative arts. Nigerian startups founded by migrants attracted over $800 million in investments in 2022, underscoring the transformative potential of our people across the globe."

The Vice President observed that while the Annual National Migration Dialogue coincides with the commemoration of International Migrants Day, the theme of the dialogue sparked solemn, "reflection on the dual essence of migration--its remarkable contributions to society and the enduring need to safeguard the rights of those who undertake these journeys."

Noting that Nigeria was both a country of origin and a destination for migrants, with over 1.3 million international migrants living within, he, however, cautioned against the constant challenges of irregular migration, even as he regretted that the nation returned about 10,000 of its citizens detained for sundry migration offenses in 2024 alone.

"However, we must acknowledge that irregular migration remains a persistent challenge. In 2024, we have already returned and reintegrated no fewer than 10,000 Nigerians who had been detained for immigration offenses in African and European countries.

"These figures highlight the vulnerabilities that come with migration and emphasise the need for coordinated efforts to address these challenges while harnessing migration's potential for economic growth and resilience," Shettima warned.

Nevertheless, the Vice President assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was committed to tackling the challenges of migration, a resolve he said the President reaffirmed at this year's United Nations General Assembly.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, remains resolute in addressing migration challenges. Earlier this year, at the United Nations General Assembly, Mr. President reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration (GCM), a vital framework to ensure that migration benefits all while protecting the rights of migrants.

"Our government's response has been multi-faceted, involving several agencies and robust partnerships. The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), under the capable leadership of Federal Commissioner Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, continues to lead Nigeria's migration coordination efforts.

"This includes the ongoing review of the National Migration Policy to align with global best practices. Additionally, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has demonstrated unwavering commitment to innovation in border management, adopting modern technologies and policies to streamline processes and enhance efficiency."

Shettima further listed innovations aimed at addressing migration challenges to include the, "introduction of electronic gates at major airports to revolutionise the traveller's experience and ensure faster, more secure clearance," as well as "the rollout of e-passports, designed with advanced security features, facilitates seamless international travel while enhancing the integrity of Nigeria's travel documents.

"The NIS has also expanded access to Nigerian visas through online platforms, making it easier for travellers to apply for and obtain visas. This includes the Visa-on-Arrival policy, which has enhanced Nigeria's attractiveness as a destination for business and tourism," he added.

The Vice President also cited partnerships with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), among other agencies, pointing out that they have been invaluable in advancing migration governance.

He implored participants at the dialogue to come up with practical solutions that, instead, celebrate and advance the legacies as well as the rights of Nigerian migrants.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Federal Commissioner of NCFRMI, Ahmed, said the dialogue provided an invaluable space to reflect on the migration conversation, progress and formulating policies to address their challenges.

He noted that this year's theme aligns with the global theme of celebrating International Migrants' Day, honouring the contributions of migrants and accepting their rights.

According to him, "over the years, the Commission has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to meeting the needs of all categories of migrants including internally displaced persons, refugees, asylum seekers and returnees."

On her part, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the Nigerian diaspora represents the very best of the world- hard-working, brilliant, intelligent and developing world economies.

"The key question is do we reduce irregular migration? We want everyone to come together to make sure that Africans are not dying in the process of making their lives better," she said.

On his part, the Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof. Muhammed Tawfiq Ladan, in a keynote address, noted that migrants, by whatever classification, are human beings entitled to fundamental human rights.

He said: "Nigerians in diaspora have never been parasites on the economy of any nation because they are known to be highly educated with personal attributes of resilience, hard work, skills and excellence".

Also speaking, a representative of Head of Region, West Africa for the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), Mojisola Sodeinde, said Nigeria would take leadership of the Euro-African Dialogue on Migration and Development, also known as the Rabat Process, from January 2025.

According to him, Nigeria's headship of this migration dialogue body, a gathering of 57 countries, is an opportunity for the country to show its leadership role.