Uganda: Activists Warn of Persistent Inequality As GBV Threatens Development

Women activists in Uganda have warned that the country will continue to face uneven development and widening income inequality unless gender-based violence (GBV), which disproportionately affects the majority of the workforce, is urgently addressed.

The warning came during a national dialogue in Kampala on Monday to mark the conclusion of the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, organised by Uganda Women's Network (UWONET).

During the dialogue, UWONET Executive Director Rita Aciro noted that while laws such as the Domestic Violence Act 2010, the Anti-FGM Act, and the Succession Act exist, their enforcement remains weak.

Aciro highlighted that challenges such as inadequate funding, cultural norms, and poor law enforcement are hampering efforts to eradicate GBV.

"We need to strengthen the justice system to ensure that survivors can access justice through timely investigations, prosecution, and adequate support services."

Aciro pointed out that GBV has economic consequences, as violence in homes limits productivity and deprives many women of access to land an essential economic resource.

She warned that the problem is deepening poverty and widening gender inequality.

GBV remains a significant issue in Uganda, disproportionately affecting women and girls.

The Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2022 shows that physical, emotional, and sexual violence persist at high rates, exacerbated by poverty, conflict, and harmful cultural practices.

According to the 2023 Police Crime Report, domestic violence cases totaled 14,681, while rape and defilement cases were 1,577 and 8,925, respectively.

However, many survivors continue to suffer in silence, trapped by stigma, fear, and limited access to justice.

Dr. Katja Kerschbaumer, Head of Austrian Embassy Development Cooperation in Uganda,emphasised that access to justice is not merely about appearing in court but ensuring legal protection and enforcement.

"Women continue to face barriers that silence their voices and limit their choices," she said.

Maureen Atuhaire, Commissioner of the Uganda Police Force's Child and Family Protection Department, highlighted that societal norms continue to expose women to risks, especially related to sexual violence.

"We need to challenge harmful social norms that aggravate violence and advocate for the protection of women's rights," Atuhaire stated. She added that both literate and illiterate women are vulnerable, referencing societal expectations that push women into traditional caregiving roles.

"You meet a man who says, 'Can you give up your job to take care of the children?' These are harmful beliefs that continue to restrict women, even educated ones with degrees, master's, and PhDs," Atuhaire explained.

The dialogue ended with a clear message: addressing GBV requires urgent, multi-sectoral collaboration.

Key recommendations included bolstering the justice system, ensuring survivors have access to necessary support services, and challenging harmful cultural practices and norms.