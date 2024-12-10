Uganda: Besigye Arrives At Court Martial for Bail Hearing Amid Legal Controversy

Dr Besigye alights the Prisons van at Makindye court premises on arrival for his bail hearing

The court is also set to rule on its jurisdiction to try him, a matter that has sparked widespread public interest due to procedural and legal challenges involving his defense team.

Former presidential candidate and veteran opposition leader Kizza Besigye arrived at the General Court Martial in Makindye this morning for a highly anticipated bail hearing.

Dr Besigye, who was transported in a drone van escorted by a convoy of military vehicles, has been on remand since December 2, 2024.

His detention followed his legal team's request for additional time to secure a special practising certificate for his lead counsel, Kenyan lawyer and former presidential candidate Martha Karua.

However, the Uganda Law Council denied Karua the required certification, creating uncertainty over her participation in today's proceedings.

By the time Besigye appeared at the court, his defense team, including Karua, had yet to arrive.

The court is scheduled to begin its session at 10am, with Besigye's supporters, family members, and prominent political figures closely monitoring the case.

The ruling is expected to address key legal questions that could have broader implications for similar cases.