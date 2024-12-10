Zimbabwe: Winky D Bought Me Two Bottles of Gin, Pizza So I Would Not Ask Too Many Questions - Says Holy Ten On Recording Ibotso

ALMOST two years after the release of Ibotso, Winky D's hard-hitting ZimDancehall track that featured Zanu PF-aligned Holy Ten, the youthful Hip Hop star has jest-fully said he sang lines on the song because he had been given two bottles of Gin and pizza.

Just 24 hours after its release, the song was banned from all state-controlled radio and television stations, and other publications were ordered to black out Winky D.

The song, a hit across Zimbabwe's ghettos where most of the poor live, raised issues of how the powerful and rich are abusing resources meant for the poor and lowly.

Seeing the unexpected upheaval, Holy Ten, a known Zanu PF supporter, distanced himself from the lines he sang, arguing that Winky D had hoodwinked him into dissing the hands that had been feeding him and his family.

This was because fans interpreted the song as referring to top Zanu PF bigwigs some of whom are still flaunting wealth whose origin has never been explained. Those were individuals from whom Holy Ten had been surviving.

"Ghetto youths zvakutimakisa zvekuvati boss chakadaro coz posh yavanayo magetsi," sang Holy Ten.

Winky D never responded.

Responding to a tweet from a fan who questioned whether he had really been forced to sing the lines, Holy Ten said he had too much alcohol and pizza bought for him by Winky D so he would not ask any questions.

"Not forced as such. But Winky vakanditengera two ma Strettons ne Hawaiian pizza knowing ndikadhakwa I won't ask too many questions," responded Holy Ten.

Not forced as such. But winky vakanditengera 2 ma strettons ne Hawaiian pizza knowing ndikadhakwa I won't ask too many questions.-- Holy Ten (@holytenzw) December 8, 2024

One of the most talented of Zimbabwe's emerging crop of artists, Holy Ten received massive backlash for his attack on Winky D, who much like he does did not bother to respond.

Ibotso was part of Eureka Eureka, Winky D's 2023 album that featured an array of Zimbabwe's rising stars such as Enzoh Ishall and Saintfloew.