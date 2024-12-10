Nigeria: Corps Liaison Officer Accused of Assaulting Two Female NYSC Members in Enugu

Abuja — A Corps Liaison Officer, CLO, in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, has been accused of assaulting two female members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, during a meeting last Saturday.

The CLO allegedly intimidated the victims and later boasted that he was 'untouchable' due to his connections with officials of the scheme.

The incident came to light after a relative of one of the victims shared details on X (formerly Twitter) via her handle @JoiceofLagos.

It involved claims that the police were pressured to drop the case after the victims involved law enforcement officers.

A statement condemning the attack was issued by the African Women in Public Service, AWiPS, in Abuja, yesterday.

In the statement by Ugo Agwu-Nnachi, President of AWiPS, the organisation called for immediate action, including a transparent investigation to ensure justice is served.

Agwu-Nnachi stated: "AWiPS is appalled and deeply disturbed by reports of an alleged assault on two corps members by a Corps Liaison Officer during a meeting in Enugu State.

"The allegations, which include claims of intimidation, abuse of power and a subsequent cover-up, are a grave violation of the rights and dignity of the victims and demand immediate redress.

"Further reports that law enforcement was dissuaded from pursuing justice, leaving the victims vulnerable to further threats and harassment, are deeply troubling.

"We demand the following actions: a transparent investigation into the matter and the NYSC should explore all necessary avenues to ensure that justice is served without delay.

"This incident is not an isolated case but a wake-up call for systemic change within the NYSC programme.

"AWiPS stands firmly in solidarity with the victims and their families, recognising the courage it takes to speak out against such injustices.

"We reiterate our commitment to advocating the rights, safety, and dignity of all women and girls in public service, and will continue to monitor this case closely to ensure that justice is served.