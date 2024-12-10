Somalia: President Mohamud to Travel to Turkey to Engage Talks With Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Amid Simmering Diplomatic Ties Between the Two Countries

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, is today expected to Turkey.

This is after receiving official invitation from his Turkish counterpart Rajab Dayab Erdogan.

Aaccording to reliable sources, thr President's visit is said to focus on several important issues concerning the diplomatic relations in the region.

President Mohamud is during his visit expected to engage talks with the senior government officials Turkey including the host President in efforts aimed at advancing the bilateral ties between the two countries and other critical matters.

Reliable reports have indicated that President Hassan Sheikh, is on the sidelines of the visit scheduled to engage face - to- face with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, whom Erdoğan has also invited to Ankara to address the diplomatic conflicts between the two countries.

Further details suggest that President Erdoğan will mediate between the two sides, aiming to resolve the tensions arising from Ethiopia's agreement with the Somaliland administration, which the Somali government views as a threat to its national sovereignty.

President Hassan Sheikh has previously opposed attempts by regional leaders to hold talks with Abiy Ahmed, insisting that negotiations could not take place until Ethiopia revokes the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Somaliland. This has further strained the diplomatic relations between the two governments since the announcement of the agreement.

Turkey's efforts to mediate between Somalia and Ethiopia could be crucial in fostering political understanding and providing a sustainable solution to the tensions between the two nations.