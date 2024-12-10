Eritrea Participates in Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights Workshop

10 December 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 10 December 2024 - An Eritrean delegation participated in the Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights Workshop held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, from 2 to 9 December 2024.

During the workshop, Mr. Habtom Zerai, Charge d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy and the Permanent Mission of Eritrea to the United Nations, and Mr. Natnael Yebio, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, presented papers titled "Challenges and Solutions: Promoting and Protecting Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights" and "International Cooperation on Human Rights", respectively, reflecting Eritrea's stance and position.

In their presentations, the speakers emphasized that economic, social, and cultural rights are not abstract concepts in Eritrea but living commitments. They highlighted how these rights are encapsulated in Eritrea's national development philosophy, which prioritizes achieving social justice, and are deeply embedded in the National Charter, national policies, laws, and proclamations.

