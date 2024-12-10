Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Yussuf Madaale Opens Key Roads in Hodan District

The governor of Banaadir Region and Mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Hussein Jimcale "Madaale" has today officially opened 10 new interlock roads in the Taleex neighborhood of the Hodan district.

Mayor Madaale praised the cooperation between the local administration and the community of Hodan in constructing these roads, which are vital for transportation and the beautification of the district.

He stated that Hodan district serves as a visible example for other districts in the Banaadir region.

One of the most important roads opened today was named after the late former Prime Minister of Somalia, Abdirashid Ali Shermarke.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Hodan, Mr. Ali Ahmed Farah, members of Parliament, businesspeople, and various community members.