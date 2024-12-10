Mauritius Stock Exchange Launches Segment to Attract High-Growth Firms

10 December 2024
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

The Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM) has introduced SEMX, a dedicated segment for high-growth companies, aimed at supporting businesses with strong growth trajectories to raise capital and expand.

The segment operates under specialized listing rules tailored for these companies, including provisions for market-making to ensure liquidity. Tuesday Markets has been named the inaugural market maker for SEMX.

Eligibility for SEMX requires a compound annual growth rate of at least 25% over the past three financial years or a 100% growth rate over five years. Three companies -- Africa Eats, Elite Meat Processors, and Ziweto Holdings -- debut on SEMX on December 3, 2024.

Key Takeaways

The launch of SEMX aligns with SEM's strategy to diversify and internationalize its platform. Since 2009, SEM has expanded its listings from 100 to 180 securities and facilitated $6.5 billion in capital raising, $4.6 billion of which came from international issuers. This initiative underscores SEM's role in advancing innovation and funding access within Africa's capital markets.

