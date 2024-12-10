Eritrea: His Holiness Abune Baslios Elected As 6th Patriarch

10 December 2024
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — His Reverend Abune Baslios, Administrator of the Office of the Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church, has been elected as the 6th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church. The election was conducted today at the Headquarters of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church in accordance with the norms and regulations of the Holy Synod and the Church.

The electoral process was attended by members of the Holy Synod, representatives of monasteries, the scholars' council, as well as representatives from Theological Colleges and dioceses both within the country and abroad.

The official consecration ceremony of Abune Baslios is scheduled to take place on 26 January 2025.

