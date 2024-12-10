Nigeria: Clergyman Urges Nigerians to Praise God Amid Hardship

Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki, Monsignor, has urged Nigerians to praise God despite hardship.

The church's Parish Priest, Paschal Nwaezeapu, said giving praises to God even during difficult moments was an attribute that sets believers apart.

The clergyman insisted that being alive was a reason to appreciate God. He addressed newsmen in Lagos while announcing the Unusual Praise 2024, set to be hosted by the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki.

At the conference, he disclosed that the event will take place on Friday, December 13, 2024, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, by 5pm.

His words: "It is not just those of us that have already accepted Him. We want more and more people to come and praise Him. And when you kind of consider the kind of feedback we get, you see that actually there are many who give their lives to Christ. There are even people who have been Christians who don't read the Bible and they started reading. So, I think it's about getting more and more people to praise God. Right now we are in Nigeria, it's quite the time for people to praise God because of the challenges that they are facing.

"That is when you separate men from boys. You see, we can easily praise when the going is good. But when it is rough, that is when you now know the real Christians. And the reason people think they cannot praise at this particular point in time is because people have not learnt to count their blessings. In truth, there is nothing God can do for you now that can surpass what He has already done. Christ can't die twice. And apart from the gift of this new life in Christ Jesus, the greatest gift we have is life. And again, I want you to ask yourself, COVID showed us something.

"People were paying millions to be able to breathe. But even those who can't pay now are still able to breathe. Air is free of charge, sunlight, water and even the ground on which you walk, how much do you pay for that?"

Speaking about the event, the Chairperson, Unusual Praise 2024, Theresa Onwuka, said the whole idea was about winning souls for Christ for the past 13 years running.

She explained that a group of about 20 to 30 people got the lead to praise God in an unusual way, which was how Unusual Praise was birthed.

She said: "But basically, it's all about evangelization, trying to gain more souls for Christ. Last year, we had 800 people give their lives to Christ. In fact, on the Unusual Onitsha, which took place in November, we had 250 people give their lives to Christ. And they are currently being counseled and being mentored. Unusual Praise this year, the theme is taken from Psalm 67 verse 3, and it says, Let all peoples praise you, O God. Let all the people praise you."

"It promises to be an amazing event. We have security in place. It's a free event, so we have security parking for early birds. And our security personnel are all in place. So it promises to be an amazing event. So, we have BRT buses and buses provided for free transportation to and through the venue. So, the buses will take them from the different parishes, the different locations, bring them to TBS, wait, and take them back.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This year's lineup promises an unforgettable experience, featuring renowned gospel ministers like Chioma Jesus, Jude Nnam, Beejay Sax, Mr. M & Revelation, Dare Justified, Joe Praize, Alaseyori, and more. The event will take place on Friday, December 13, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. The event will begin at 5:00 PM and continue all night, concluding with the celebration of Holy Mass in the morning. This year's theme, 'Let the Peoples Praise You, Oh Lord' (Psalm 67:5), underscores the unifying power of worship and the importance of gratitude to God."