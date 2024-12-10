Liberia: Police Imposes Curfew in Ganta

The Liberia National Police has imposed a curfew in Ganta and its environs over what it termed as the wave of killing of motorcyclists and taking away their bikes.

Police Supt. Christopher Mansuo told the Daily Observer that the movement of motorcyclists should be stopped by 10pm until 6am, except for emergencies or the medical personnel with proper identity.

Supt. Mansuo explained that any commercial vehicle entering Ganta above the stipulated time should be packed at the police station until 6am or daylight.

"We will be erecting police cones across the city to ensure that no motorcycles ply the streets [beyond] the given hours," he said.

The police action came over the wave of killing of motorcyclists across Ganta and its environs by unknown persons, which is becoming alarming.

According to the police, within the period of less than two weeks, two motorcyclists were gruesomely shot and killed and their bikes taken away by their killers.

In early December 2024, a motorcyclist identified as Patrick Nagbe was shot and killed around the Glenyelu Community at about 2pm, his body was allegedly dragged into the bush and his bike taken away by his assassin's.

On December 8, 2024 another cyclist was found dead, with a bullet wound at the back of neck near the town of Gbahn on Ganta - Saclepea Road.

Motorcyclist Morris Daywon, 19, was discovered in a pool of blood and his bike could not be found, causing many to conclude that the killer could have been after the bike.

The situation of insecurity has created panic in the commercially bustling city of Ganta in the wake of the Christmas holiday season.

The restriction is likely to hamper the movement of goods and people, undermining the economic growth, especially during the holiday season in a city that never sleeps.

Some nightclub owners have also decided to close their doors by the given hours, believing that beyond 10pm, nobody will be on the streets or the movement of bikes will be restricted.

"We will be closing tonight before 10pm because by this time we don't think people will be on the streets," said the proprietor of F2 Bar and Restaurant.

"We welcome the police imposing a curfew, because the crime rates are too high," said one of the magistrates at the Ganta Magisterial Court, who asked not to be named.

The wave of killing of motorcyclists is also reported in Saclepea, where unconfirmed report reaching the Daily Observer said a body of a motorcyclist was also discovered at the Airfield Community in Saclepea.

However, the Crime Services Department of the Ganta Police is calling for community cooperation in fighting crimes effectively.

Detective Emmanuel Zeanbo said the police are doing their best, but need information from the community to effectively track down the perpetrators, because most of the incidents happened within the vicinity of the community.

"Sometimes, the community dwellers will hear the people fighting or hear the sound of guns, but do not care to provide information for police to hunt the perpetrators," he said.

He also cautioned the motorcyclists to be mindful of their passengers and inform their friends or the police to know the identity of each person they carry at certain hours.

"Motorcyclists don't show their passengers to anyone or police so as to know who they are carrying," he said.

Meanwhile, the police have outlined that the lack of logistics, in terms of motorcycles and pickups, is hampering their operations and night patrols.