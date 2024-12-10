Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Mayor Coltart Says Football Legend Peter Ndlovu 'Sullying His Fine Name' With Chivayo Gift

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has criticised football legend Peter Ndlovu for accepting a BMW X6M Sport from Wicknell Chivayo.

Ndlovu was recently gifted the car valued at over US$140,000 by the controversial tenderpreneur whose source of wealth remains questionable.

In an X post, Coltart said celebrities who have been receiving posh cars and other gifts from Chivayo have "a duty" to ask where he got the money from.

Some local celebrities who have received Chivayo's gifts include Mai Chisamba, Leonard Zhakata, Jah Prayzah, Moses Chunga, Mai Charamba, Killer T and several others.

"I am sad that Peter Ndlovu has had to sully his fine name in this way. Celebrities have a duty to ask the question - where did the money come from to buy these vehicles," wrote Coltart.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Job Sikhala, warned there will be consequences.

"Mari ye ZANU PF unoidya nemuseredzero. Siyanai nazvo vakomana. Zvatiri kunzwaka tichaonerera. We will be spectators!!!"