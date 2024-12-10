Rwanda: Kagame, Algeria President Talk New Infrastructure, Agriculture Partnerships

President Paul Kagame and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Monday, December 9, discussed ways to further strengthen the ongoing bilateral cooperation, including new partnerships in agriculture and infrastructure.

The two leaders met in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on the sidelines of the Continental Forum on Education and Youth Employability organized by the African Union (AU) in partnership with UNICEF.

According to Village Urugwiro, Kagame and Tebboune deliberated on ways of improving the already fruitful bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of education, defence and security "as well as opportunities for new partnerships in agriculture and infrastructure."

Details of the new opportunities in agriculture and infrastructure were not available by time of publication.

In January, the Algerian envoy to Rwanda, Amb. Mohamed Mellah, hinted at the prospect of signing a couple of agreements between the two countries, including visa waiver programmes and trade and military cooperation agreements.

The envoy's visit was followed by that of the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army of Algeria (ANPA), General Saïd Chanegriha, who maintained that Rwanda and Algeria resolved to strengthen the existing defence cooperation to deal with different security issues facing the African continent.

During his visit, Gen Chanegriha visited Kigali Genocide Memorial, and the Campaign Against Genocide Museum at Parliament. He also held bilateral talks with the Minister of Defence, Juvénal Marizamunda, and Gen Mubarakh Muganga, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff.

Education, youth employability forum

Hosted by President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania who is also the African Union Chairperson, the forum is held under the theme "Educating and Qualifying Our Youth for a Prosperous, Integrated, and Dynamic Africa."

The theme, organizers said, is in line with the African Union's theme for 2024; "Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa".

The Forum brings together leaders to engage in transformative dialogue and action to strengthen advocacy for best practices implemented under education as the AU theme of the Year.