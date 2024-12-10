Rwanda: Gen Karuretwa Appointed Head of Military High Court

10 December 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Brig Gen Patrick Karuretwa is the new President of the Military High Court, according to an order of Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, published in the Official Gazette issue of Monday, December 9.

Until his appointment to the Military High Court, Karuretwa was the head of Rwanda Defence Force's (RDF) International Military Cooperation. He succeeded Brig Gen John Bagabo, who was retired in August.

Lt Col Charles Sumanyi was appointed Vice President of the Military High Court, while Lt Col Gerard Muhigirwa was appointed the Vice President of the Military Tribunal.

Lt Darcy Ndayishimiye, and Lt Thérèse Mukasakindi were appointed as judges in the Military High Court.

The Prime Minister is expected to preside over the swearing-in of the new officials on Tuesday.

The RDF military justice system is composed of the Military High Court, the Military Tribunal and the Military Prosecution Department. Judges, prosecutors and investigators must be military personnel.

