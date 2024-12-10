Liberia: NEC Staff Demand Suspension of Chairperson and Removal of Executive Director

Monrovia — The crisis at the National Elections Commission (NEC) has reached a boiling point, with aggrieved staff calling for the suspension of Chairperson Davidetta Browne-Lansanah and the immediate removal of Executive Director Anthony Sengbe over allegations of misconduct, unilateral decisions, and mismanagement.

At a press conference held over the weekend at the NEC headquarters, a group of aggrieved staff, including nearly 30 recently dismissed employees, declared "enough is enough," demanding swift action to address their grievances and avert further disruptions.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved staff, spokesperson Rennie Gleegbar outlined a series of concerns and demands, including the suspension of Chairperson Lansanah and the immediate dismissal of Executive Director Sengbe.

"We demand the suspension of the Chairperson for administering the affairs of the NEC in a dictatorial and unilateral manner. She lacks the moral authority to lead the Commission," the group stated in their press release addressed to President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

The aggrieved staff accused Lansanah of making herself a "demigod" and failing to consult her fellow Board members, exacerbating internal conflicts at the NEC. They alleged that her "dictatorial" leadership style had persisted even during the contentious 2023 general elections, with no signs of improvement.

Summary Dismissals and Staff Protests

The conflict escalated following the mass summary dismissal of employees who staged a protest, and presented a petition against perceived injustices. According to the staff, despite efforts to mediate the situation, including meetings with the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Madam Lansanah has refused to rescind the dismissals.

"In one meeting, the Ministry of State requested us to halt our protests and return to work, and we complied. Yet, the Chairperson has failed to honor any promises or take corrective action," the aggrieved staff revealed. They noted that officials, including Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and members of the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies, have been involved in discussions aimed at resolving the crisis, but progress remains elusive.

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) Director General, Josiah Jokai, has also intervened, inviting both the aggrieved staff and NEC leadership to meet at his office next week. "I am hopeful that both parties will honor the invitation. Cooperation is key to resolving this issue," Jokai said, emphasizing that NEC employees are civil servants under the CSA's supervision.

Accusations Against Lansanah and Sengbe

The aggrieved staff accused Lansanah of violating Section 2.19 of the 1986 New Elections Law, which mandates the Chairperson to consult with other Commissioners. They alleged that her unilateral decisions--such as instructing the dismissal of staff without Board input--contradict the law and undermine the NEC's governance structure.

In addition to Lansanah's suspension, the staff called for the removal of Executive Director Sengbe, citing allegations of misconduct, including concealing financial information from senior management and the Board, wrongful dismissals, and neglect of staff welfare.

"Sengbe did not undergo the proper vetting process required by the New Elections Law. His continued service is a disservice to the Commission," the staff asserted. They claimed that Sengbe acts solely on Lansanah's directives, ignoring input from the other six Commissioners, even when decisions are of a collective nature.

Demands for Entitlements and Reforms

The aggrieved staff vowed not to compromise on their demand for unpaid general allowances for the 2023 elections year, emphasizing that the allowances are enshrined in the budget and are a legal entitlement. They criticized Lansanah for failing to request the funds from the Finance Ministry, calling her leadership "heartless."

Addressing Lansanah's claim of authority under a "policy manual," the staff argued that no such manual exists and that any framework outside the Constitution is unconstitutional. "The Constitution is the supreme law. We reject any attempt to justify these illegal dismissals with a fabricated manual," they stated.

Additionally, the group called for health and life insurance benefits to be included in the 2025 fiscal budget, citing the deaths of 12 NEC employees within the past year, whose families reportedly received no support. "It's time to correct these injustices. Our colleagues died serving this country, and their families deserve better," they added.

NEC Chairperson in Ghana Amid Crisis

Amid the controversy, Chairperson Lansanah is currently in Ghana to observe the country's general elections. When contacted, Sengbe declined to comment on the allegations against him, saying, "No comment, please."