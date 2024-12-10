West Africa: Global Methodist Church Representatives Denied Entry At West Africa Central Conference

Accra, Ghana — Representatives of the Global Methodist Church (GMC), a breakaway faction from the United Methodist Church (UMC), were barred from attending the ongoing 10th Quadrennial Session of the West Africa Central Conference (WACC) in Accra, Ghana. Among those denied entry were Rev. Dr. Jerry P. Kulah, the suspended Vice President of the United Methodist University, Rev. George Wilson, and Rev. Dr. Isaac Chukpue-Padmore, alongside other suspended members of the Liberia Annual Conference.

The exclusion was attributed to the individuals' suspension from the UMC in Liberia amid allegations of facilitating the transition of congregations to the GMC, a move considered divisive within the church. Conference officials clarified that allowing suspended members to participate would breach the UMC's rules, which bar individuals under disciplinary action from engaging in official activities.

"The integrity and unity of the UMC must be protected," said a conference source, speaking on condition of anonymity. "These individuals cannot participate in the conference while undermining the church and refusing to submit to investigative processes."

The suspensions stem from accusations that the barred individuals actively encouraged congregations to align with the GMC, a newly formed denomination amidst the global Methodist schism. In response, the Liberia Annual Conference initiated disciplinary proceedings, including suspensions and ongoing investigations.

The decision to exclude the GMC representatives has sparked debates within church circles. Supporters of the move argue that it is necessary to uphold the conference's unity and prevent disruptions.

"Those who denigrate the UMC should not participate in its activities. They need to respect the process and submit to the investigative committee," another anonymous source remarked.

This development highlights the broader challenges facing the Methodist Church as it contends with doctrinal disputes, property concerns, and leadership realignments within its global fellowship.

Despite the controversy, the WACC remains focused on its agenda under the theme, "By Your Spirit, Make Us One with Christ, One with Each Other, One in Service to the World." Key deliberations include leadership transitions, mission strategies, and addressing the role of the church in fostering spiritual and social transformation across West Africa.

During the morning session, the conference overwhelmingly adopted a resolution defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman, in line with biblical teachings and traditional African laws. The resolution passed with near unanimity, with only three votes opposing it.